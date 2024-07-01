Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

‘India doesn’t tolerate differences, it celebrates’: Sasikanth Senthil, Congress MP | EXCLUSIVE

Sasikanth Senthil speaks to Saba Naqvi about his journey to Parliament, his stint with the civil services, the state of Dalit politics in India, and more.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 12:44 IST

Saba Naqvi
Saba NaqviSaba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

Sasikanth Senthil has been a key figure in the Congress’ resurgent performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where they won 99 seats—up from 52 in 2019. Though he prefers to keep a low profile, Senthil (45) won his Lok Sabha election from Tiruvallur, a reserved (Scheduled Caste) constituency in Tamil Nadu, by a margin of over five and a half lakh votes, the highest in the State. He has also been actively involved with the Congress “war room” for the general election, which he also helped set up in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.

Senthil, who comes from a Dalit family, studied engineering at NIT Trichy before cracking the civil services exam to become an IAS officer. But he gave it up in 2019 to take up political activism, subsequently joining the Congress. During his swearing-in ceremony as MP, he stood out for highlighting injustice towards minorities, Dalits, and Adivasis, in line with his party’s social justice plank.

Mandate 2024 — The Lede

Rise of the regionals

Ashish Ranjan
Mandate 2024

Editor’s Note: What the 2024 election results mean for India

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment