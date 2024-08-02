Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi: ‘We shed blood for the idea of India. But we feel betrayed now’

Published : Aug 02, 2024 18:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

In a wide-ranging and candid conversation with senior journalist Saba Naqvi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, offers a stark assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years after the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking as one of the few elected representatives from the region in the Parliament, Mehdi describes a climate of disempowerment, economic distress, and alienation among Kashmiris. He argues that the removal of J&K’s special status was unconstitutional and has eroded the region’s relationship with India, while failing to address security concerns.

Mehdi paints a troubling picture of demographic changes, loss of local economic opportunities, and a growing drug problem that he suggests may be deliberately overlooked. While acknowledging some positive developments like increased tourism, he contends these are temporary and mask deeper issues. Throughout, Mehdi stresses his commitment to democracy and non-violence, even as he advocates for the restoration of J&K’s previous constitutional status. His perspective offers rare insight into the complex realities and sentiments in Kashmir today from an elected leader navigating between local aspirations and national politics.

Watch the full video to know more.