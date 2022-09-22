  • On July 18, it was announced that all homestays, huts, and  athaphums (the famous green rings of Loktak, created by segregating sections of  phumdis, or floating islands, and used for fishing) are to be removed from Manipur’s Loktak Lake so that it can be rejuvenated.
  • This revived a decades-old struggle between the authorities and the fisherfolk and homestay owners
  • The Loktak Development Authority (LDA), which made the announcement, has been at loggerheads with local communities for more than a decade.
  • In November 2011, the LDA aided by armed policemen torched 777 huts of Champu Khangpok floating village claiming that the fisherfolk there were illegal encroachers, a claim that the fishers deny vehemently.
  • More than 90 per cent of the households are dependent entirely on Loktak for sustenance.
  • The ecological health of Loktak is in decline for several reasons, many of them unconnected to the people who inhabit it.
  • Pollution, habitat loss, damming, overexploitation, besides species invasion, are the major threats to Loktak Lake.