  • According to renowned museum theorist Duncan F. Cameron’s familiar formulation, there are two distinct museum-related stances: the traditional one of the “Museum as Temple”, and the newer one of the “Museum as Forum”
  • Museum as forum is the theme of this article
  • Anthropologist Nicholas Thomas once said that to look at an object is not the same as to look into it, which also means looking into the contexts of the object
  • To become a true forum, museums need to encourage viewers to look into a museum object, layer by layer, and from multiple vantage points—identifying and connecting the dots around it and re-constructing an intertwined narrative
  • While several former colonies have taken up the issue of repatriation of colonially looted objects, in India we do not even have an inventory of objects in Western museums, not to speak of any provenance research on these objects
  • The museum in India needs to play an expository role to create an intelligent and critical viewership instead of holding futile exercises such as a celebration of International Museum Day with juvenile art appreciation activities