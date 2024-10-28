Published : Oct 28, 2024 17:38 IST - 7 MINS READ

In most parts of India, demands for caste quotas and inclusion in OBC or SC/ST lists are a constant in the public domain and in electoral calculations. It is certainly a factor in election-bound Maharashtra, the State that sends the second largest number of MPs to Parliament. There, the issue of Maratha reservation is a hot potato that could singe any side of the political spectrum, and there is constant push and pull over new communities being added to OBC lists.

Maharashtra, like most States, has touched the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. Sharad Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief, has said that if the Central government were to increase reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling, all Maharashtra parties would support the Centre. Caste, therefore, is part of every political calculus. But West Bengal, a large State that sends the third largest contingent of MPs to Parliament, stands apart as its reservation quotas for SCs/STs and OBCs add up to only 39 per cent, quite extraordinary in the current times.

Only 17 per cent given to OBCs

Unlike the 27 per cent reservation given to OBCs at the Centre, West Bengal gives only 17 per cent, while 22 per cent goes to SCs and STs. Yes, that is quite amazing in present-day India, more so when we note that there is no real demand articulated by any party to increase reservation. This year, West Bengal has had a fierce protest triggered by the murder-rape of a junior doctor. But nothing about that primary unit of political mobilisation in much of India, caste, seems to generate agitation like what we have witnessed in recent times in Maharashtra.

Demands for reservation escalate when people from specific categories seek admission to government colleges and, later, employment as quotas are promised to give social groups a security net. Competition and scarcity of jobs are as intense in West Bengal as they are in other parts of India. In May this year, while the Lok Sabha election was taking place in the backdrop, a bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelled OBC certificates for 77 communities, many of whom were Muslims. Minority groups being categorised as OBC is common in reserved lists across India, including in neighbouring Bihar where, with brief interruptions, the BJP has been part of the governments led by Nitish Kumar since he became Chief Minister in 2005.

The West Bengal government has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court as have other affected individuals, but the hearing keeps getting postponed. There is also no agitational urgency given to the matter from the ground in Bengal, while the court is also taking its time. Although the BJP, the formal opposition in the State, keeps accusing the Mamata Banerjee regime of propagating “Muslim rule”, in reality activists say that the community’s representation in government jobs is only 3 per cent although the population is upwards of 30 per cent. Historians and social scientists have long held that many of the middle and intermediary castes who would today be categorised as OBC converted to Islam in Bengal. The name Mondal, for instance, is common in Bengal to Hindus and Muslims, and both can belong to categories listed as OBCs.

The recent case, however, involves larger issues as the High Court annulled all backward caste certificates issued after 2010. Subsequently, Mamata said that she would not accept the verdict and that it was part of a BJP conspiracy. Still, the growth of the BJP in the State means she has to constantly guard against counter polarisation. Yet her MPs do not shy away from taking strong positions—note, for instance, the fracas involving Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee who got so agitated during a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that he smashed a bottle. He later said he was fighting against those who want to destroy secularism.

“While West Bengal did manage a narrative of being “casteless”, the catch is that the creators of the narrative are all from the dominant castes.”

Bengal has undergone partitions twice, in 1905 and in 1947, and many of the Muslim elites migrated to what is now Bangladesh while the reverse happened with Hindu elites, who were welcomed in Calcutta. Conversely, many districts with large populations that we describe as SC today ended up across the border. There is also the tragic tale of what happened to some of them who occupied the island of Marichjhapi in the Sundarbans (1979) and were forcibly evicted. The point that some chroniclers of the past make is that subaltern communities were not as welcome as the gentile folk referred to as bhadralok.

West Bengal has known nationalism, communalism, a long spell of communism, and regionalism as personified in the politics of the ruling Trinamool under a charismatic leader. But what is indeed unique is the claim by all political parties that Bengal has somehow transcended caste. Certainly, caste realities are not comparable to how they play out in the Hindi belt, but social gradations exist. In Bihar, for instance, caste operates in day-to-day matters, human encounters, and oppressions and translates into the most crucial marker of political choice. But while the Mandal era was transforming politics in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and became the catalyst for the birth of parties led by OBCs and Dalits, the West Bengal Assembly has seen a net increase of MLAs from dominant castes in the last 50 years.

Reluctance to accept Mandal

The long period of Left rule in West Bengal and the reluctance of its longest serving Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu (1977 to 2000), to accept the Mandal Commission report and implement OBC quotas have obviously contributed to its situation today. Indeed, all Chief Ministers of the State, including Mamata, have come from the section of society described as bhadralok, which literally translates into well-mannered people (from the three dominant castes of Brahmin, Baidya, and Kayastha). Indeed, one could indulge in some generalisation by saying that while the Left in Kerala adapted to caste realities, it failed to do so in West Bengal, and this could have been a factor for its decline in the east.

West Bengal presents an interesting conundrum that can be understood by sifting through layers of history, ideology, and social psychology. First, it is problematic to see this only as a giant dominant-caste conspiracy pulled off in Bengal. Instead, it would be fair to say that Bengali nationalists and later the communists downplayed the reality of caste as they saw themselves as leading movements for a class-free and just society. While West Bengal did manage a narrative of being “casteless”, the catch is that the creators of the narrative are all from the dominant castes. Census 2011 shows that the State has one of the largest populations of SCs, at 23.51 per cent, while the ST population is 5.8 per cent. They live in rural areas and are under-represented in the demographics of the urban sprawl of Kolkata. They are unlikely to be classified as bhadralok.

Mamata and the Trinamool have never been enthusiastic about a caste census that would clearly enumerate the dominant and marginalised castes. Although the BJP is not keen on a national caste census, it does play caste politics efficiently through a practice its strategists defined as “social engineering”. The BJP played caste politics vividly in the last West Bengal Assembly election when it got over 38 per cent of the vote, while the Trinmool got 48 per cent. The next State contest is 18 months away.

With just 39 per cent reservation in the State, there is still 11 per cent left for any political force to raise a demand to increase quotas. It may show foresight on the part of the Trinamool to generate pressure over the case stuck in the Supreme Court and create optics on behalf of the people whose names have been struck off OBC lists.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.