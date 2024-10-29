Published : Oct 29, 2024 18:47 IST - 14 MINS READ

For the Telangana government, developing the Musi riverfront is like setting the Thames on fire. A document titled “Telangana Growth Story 2024” touts the Musi Riverfront Development Project as encompassing “IT Towers, retail, entertainment spaces, and multiple bridges across the river, drawing inspiration from the Thames River in London”. However, along the 55 km stretch of the river that snakes through Hyderabad, some 15,000 households (according to the government, but activists say the number is higher) who have lived for years in structures built on the riverbed and in the buffer zone—50 metres on either side of the river—many of them with pattas, or legal documents, are anxious about being evicted. The opposition claims that the project will displace at least a lakh people. The project has also run into controversies because of its estimated cost of Rs.1.5 lakh crore, the absence of a detailed project report, and the lack of concrete resettlement plans.

On October 1, matters came to a head when, at the instance of the government, more than 160 structures in the Shankar Nagar colony of the old Malakpet area were demolished with just a day’s “oral” notice, as the residents claimed. The inhabitants were resettled in partially occupied two-bedroom slum resettlement buildings in Pilligudiselu, 2 km away, which had been constructed during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s tenure. A couple of weeks earlier, the government had announced that 15,000 two-bedroom houses would be set aside in different locations for resettlement of all the families. Some of the residents said officials and local politicians arm-twisted them into accepting the proposal by saying that if they did not agree now they would never get the houses.

Many people whom Frontline spoke to in the buffer zone did not want to relocate. If they are forced to do so, their demand is for plots within 2-3 km of their current residence and other benefits according to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Officials say that nearly 80 per cent of the families living on the riverbed have expressed their willingness to relocate, but reports from the ground say otherwise. Nearly 100 residents have obtained a stay from the High Court against the razing of their houses without the due procedures being followed.

One of the sticking points is that most of the vacant buildings identified for resettlement are situated at least 10-15 km from where the evictees stay now. Besides, there is the problem of space. Mujahid, a former driver in his mid-60s, lived with 17 family members in his four-room house. He feels it is unfair for the government to expect him and his four sons and daughter to move into a two-bedroom house. Several families from Shankar Nagar have rented additional houses to accommodate all their members.

In Shivaji Bridge, over 120 families of ragpickers cutting across caste and religion live in huts. Many were not even home when government officials marked their houses for relocation. No official has spoken to them yet, pointing to the glaring lack of a consolidated resettlement plan.

Two days after relocation, the government offered a Rs.25,000 relocation grant. On October 18, following protests and widespread criticism from civil society about the uprooting of people without providing them any support, the government offered a livelihood support loan of Rs.2,00,000 (of which the beneficiary has to repay Rs.60,000). The government also constituted a Consultative Livelihood Support Committee to ensure a smooth transition for families evicted from the riverbed. As for construction on patta land in the buffer zone, the government has issued conflicting statements about the resettlement plans.

Experts say that such decisions cannot come as an afterthought and want the government to come up with a proper scheme for resettlement and rehabilitation. Frontline visited some riverbed settlements and found that many do want to relocate but want to be able to negotiate the terms of relocation as their livelihoods are dependent on their staying close to this part of the city. They do not want to be uprooted in a day without prior notice or without the choice to pick the location of their resettlement.

The degradation of the Musi

The Musi river, which originates in the Anantagiri hills in Vikarabad district, runs through Hyderabad and erstwhile Nalgonda district for 267 km before flowing into the Krishna. In several parts of the 55 km that it passes through Hyderabad, the river is virtually a cesspool: of the 2,000 million litres of sewage that Greater Hyderabad city generates daily, only 772 million litres (38 per cent) goes through sewage treatment plants (STPs); the rest is discharged directly into the river. A couple of years ago, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) raised concerns about untreated faecal sludge from areas outside the sewage network flowing into the river.

Much of the Musi’s current state is often attributed to the slum-like settlements on the riverbed. Activists and urban planning experts say there are 1,600 houses on the riverbed, but according to a survey conducted by the government in September, there are 2,000 structures, which include dhobighats and tombs. The encroachments by the middle class and the affluent do not attract much criticism. In addition, the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, the biggest bus terminus in Telangana, environmentalists say, is built on an island in the river in violation of the River Conservation Plan.

Rejuvenation of the Musi has been in the works for quite some time. Shortly after the Congress government took office in Telangana in December 2023 after defeating the BRS, which ruled the State from 2014 when it was carved out of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the authorities to devise a comprehensive plan to construct bridges, commercial shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones, and pathways along the Musi in Hyderabad in a public-private partnership mode. On January 3, he set a time frame of 36 months to complete the first phase of construction. Reddy also travelled to London for discussions with the Port of London authorities, seeking potential collaborations.

By early February, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) floated tenders for consultancy services to develop a master plan for the project, which was initially estimated at Rs.58,000 crore (around $7 billion). Established on March 25, 2017, as a Special Purpose Vehicle, the MRDCL is the nodal agency for the preparation and execution of a comprehensive plan for the abatement of pollution of Musi and riverfront development. By July 20, the project cost had escalated to Rs.1.5 lakh crore ($18 billion) in public statements and various government documents. The Chief Minister announced that work on the project would begin soon.

Reportedly, the survey conducted by revenue officials in September identified 10,000 structures on the riverbed and its buffer zone. Several residents claimed that the officials surveyed their homes arbitrarily and painted RBX (or, riverbed extreme), marking them for relocation, despite their pattas. The details of the survey and the methods and data used to determine the structures marked for demolition have not been made public. This has raised concerns among the public about the survey, in terms of both its legality and its data.

“The government and officials are acting completely ineptly. They have lost the ability to work with the people. There is no consistency or transparency regarding this project,” Donthi Narasimha Reddy, a public policy expert, told Frontline.

Yet another controversy is the escalation of project cost within six months of it being announced, from Rs.58,000 crore in February to Rs.1.5 lakh crore in July—an unprecedented scale-up as far as riverfront projects are concerned. For context, the outlay for the Namami Gange Programme for the conservation of the Ganga is Rs.40,000 crore.

The government’s priorities, too, seem to be misplaced. Rather than handle the issues of rehabilitation and resettlement by involving bureaucrats, engineers, and experts, the government threw itself open to the charge of trying to manage the media: it sent a team of journalists on a tour to study the Cheonggyecheon Riverfront and the Han Riverfront Development in Seoul.

Significantly, the Congress’ key campaign in the Assembly election was the Rs.1 lakh crore loans the BRS government took for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The government has attributed Telangana’s poor fiscal health to the bad loans and unnecessary spending by the previous government. It is also yet to implement the six guarantees made in its election manifesto for youth, women, and farmers because of a paucity of funds.

Experts are of the opinion that removing encroachments on the riverbed alone will not rejuvenate it. For instance, the expansion of Hyderabad itself has been on lakebeds, subsuming the city’s natural hydrological systems. The floods of 2020 in the city were indicative of how its natural rainwater drainage system had been significantly damaged. In September this year, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency’s demolition drive of unauthorised constructions in and around waterbodies made headlines.

Activists insist that the government follow Government Order No. 111 fully to ensure that there are no encroachments on the catchment areas of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs on the Musi. G.O. 111 prohibits any form of construction that will pollute the water or air within a 10 km radius of the reservoirs. During its term, the BRS had repealed G.O. 111 to bring in a new order to facilitate real estate growth. However, the Revanth Reddy government put the repeal on hold.

Experts also contend that the Musi rejuvenation plan cannot be limited to the 55 km stretch of the river within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Downstream, once the Musi leaves Hyderabad, it serves an ayacut of nearly 30,000 acres of agricultural land. “There are about 64 villages downstream of the Musi. An efficient irrigation system exists here, but it has been hampered due to the heightened pollution from the city. It has ruined crops and yields. We aren’t talking about those people at all. They are unsure of how this new riverfront project will impact them. The government needs to talk to them and address their concerns,” said Jeevan Kumar, State coordination committee member of the Human Rights Forum.

That people want a cleaner Musi goes without saying, but most concerns in the recent past have been about the government’s lack of transparency and failure to engage with those who are likely to be impacted by the project.

“The rejuvenation of the Musi needs three things: removal of encroachments, cleaning up, and prevention of pollution. What is the government’s plan to prevent further pollution of the river?” asks Narasimha Reddy.

No detailed plan

However, no detailed plan has yet been made available to the public. The tender process for preparing a detailed master plan got caught up in a controversy as the government cancelled an ongoing process midway without much explanation. Another tender process was initiated and approved in October, and the Meinhardt Singapore consortium has been given 18 months to prepare a detailed report. The government faces many criticisms about how it arrived at the estimated cost of Rs.1.5 lakh crore in the absence of a detailed plan. In July, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allocated Rs.1,500 crore for the project in the Budget.

Activists say any information sought from MRDCL about the riverfront project gets stonewalled. Since August, an RTI activist has been attempting to get details of the surveys, boundaries, and other project details from MRDCL, only to be redirected to other departments. The alternative is to chase it through first appeals.

“We are still at the ABCD stages of the project. What can I tell you?” an MRDCL official said.

Most experts urge the government to go beyond seeing the Musi riverfront as a real estate opportunity and a tourism hub.

The riverfront development and beautification idea is not new for Hyderabad residents. Several such projects have been proposed for the Musi in the past.

In 1997, the then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, announced the Nandanavanam Project despite public opposition and concerns about its flawed design. The project was halted after structures built under the project got destroyed in the floods of 2000. The Save Musi project of 2005, undertaken during a Congress regime, also failed to change the river’s fate because of ineffective implementation.

In 2018, the High Court said that the works undertaken by MRDCL for beautification were shrinking the Musi. From 2018 to 2020, around 170 temporary structures, including huts and sheds, were removed from the river.

A committee of the NGT also directed the government to fund 31 STPs to treat the sewage that was discharged into the river.

It is, however, evident that the immediate priority of the current government is to raze settlements and beautify a part of the stretch. In an article titled “Hyderabad’s Musi River: Why Do Technocratic Solutions Fail in Safeguarding Urban Water Bodies?”, published in Economic & Political Weekly in 2020, Vikas Sehra criticised such an approach: “Distorted futuristic visions for building urban spectacles such as riverfronts have only commodified urban commons into prized real estate spots. Resistance to such projects is, therefore, delegitimised, co-opted, or managed by ambivalent approaches, adversely affecting the needs of the population concerned.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has extended its support to the residents and demanded that the government’s survey report be made public so that people can voice their concerns. Elected representatives have also challenged the legality of the survey and criticised the lack of prior notice or information about it.

Campaign For Housing and Tenurial Rights, a non-profit organisation, has demanded that the government remedy the many flaws in the identification and marking of houses. It has urged the government to hold consultation meetings with the people affected by the project.

Frontline spoke to residents of both Kishanbagh and Hasham Nagar localities who have approached the court over flaws in the survey. “According to the 2003 survey, my house wasn’t on the riverbed. Now officials have marked a portion of my house as riverbed encroachment and told me to forget the 2003 survey,” a resident told Frontline. He was referring to a survey instituted by the Naidu government in 2003 of all the structures on the riverbed. The residents say that they have paid electricity bills and fees for various other services from the government for decades now.

Adding to the confusion are the contradictory statements made by the various centres of power. For instance, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was on the study tour to Seoul with mediapersons, said the government was considering allocating house sites along the Outer Ring Road to the people living on the riverbed or buffer zone. However, the Chief Minister has repeatedly said that he plans to build a new colony if need be to resettle every person impacted by the project.

Many families living on the riverbed are willing to relocate, although reluctantly, provided there is a resolution to all their concerns. Putli Begum, 84, has lived in her home in Shankar Nagar for nearly 50 years, a 115 square yard house built on patta land. During this time, she and her family have repaired and rebuilt the house about six times. Officials have now told the family to pack their bags, as they can be relocated at any time. “Is this a joke?” her son asks.

The joke, of course, is always on the poor.