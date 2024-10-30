The Blanket Cats
Kiyoshi Shigematsu, translated by Jesse Kirkwood
MacLehose Press
Rs.411
A classic of the Japanese Cat Book genre, this feel-good novel is now available in English. The anxious souls of Tokyo rent feline companions from a unique pet shop in the hope that their troubles will be resolved by the touch of a furry paw. But the cats have their own agendas, naturally.
___
Madwoman
Chelsea Bieker
Oneworld Publications
Rs.499
Clove has an Insta-perfect life, complete with a kind husband, two adorable children, and a stable family home. That has come at the cost of erasing her past life with a few convenient lies. The safe world threatens to fall apart when Clove’s mother returns, dragging the past with her.
___
Beauty Queens of Bishan
Akshita Nanda
Vintage Books
Rs.399
Set in Singapore, this light-hearted story is about two rival salon owners, April Chua, stylist to the stars, and Gurpreet Kaur, owner of Monty Beauty Spa in Bishan. When April threatens the business of Gurpreet and other small salon-owners of Bishan, the Indian community comes together, declaring war.
___
The Shudra Rebellion
Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
SouthSide Books
Rs.500
The social scientist Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd calls for a thorough re-examination of Indian identity through the lens of shudra heritage as he unveils the often-overlooked role of shudra nationalism in Indian history. This book is not just a historical account; it is a call to awareness and action.
___
Ways of Remembering: Law, Cinema and Collective Memory in the New India
Oishik Sircar
Cambridge University Press
Rs.1,195
Using the example of the “memorialisation” of the 2002 Gujarat pogrom in films and court decisions, Oishik Sircar examines how secular law is not only seen as a solution to irrational violence against Muslims but also used to justify that very violence.
___
Cities Rethought: A New Urban Disposition
Gautam Bhan, Michael Keith, Susan Parnell, Edgar Pieterse
Westland
Rs.399
Drawing from the lived experiences of its authors in cities across the world, this multidimensional study proposes a new “urban disposition” that will help us rethink what we see and know about the cities we live in so that we act and intervene meaningfully within them.
___
Fiction
Held
Anne Michaels
Knopf
___
Small Rain
Garth Greenwell
Picador
___
Orbital
Samantha Harvey
Vintage
___
A Sunny Place for Shady People: Stories
Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell
Hogarth
___
Non-fiction
Recognising the Stranger: On Palestine and Narrative
Isabella Hammad
Black Cat
___
Young People, Media, and Nostalgia: An Ethnography of How Youth Imagine their Lives
Rodrigo Muñoz-González
Routledge
___
Climate Radicals: Why Our Environmental Politics Isn’t Working
Cameron Abadi
Columbia Global Reports
___
A History of Bodies, Brains, and Minds: The Evolution of Life and Consciousness
Francisco Aboitiz
The MIT Press
