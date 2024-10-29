Wuhan market most likely source of COVID-19

WHILE the laboratory origin hypothesis of the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 has been held as legitimate and still holds some currency in the medical community, work published in a recent issue of the journal Cell points more towards an animal origin at the Wuhan market in China. The paper is the result of research carried out as part of a large international collaboration.

The work studied data from environmental samples taken at the Huanan wildlife market in Wuhan shortly after its closure in early 2020, according to Florence Débarre, one of the authors of the study and research director at the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, French National Centre for Scientific Research, Paris.

The data had been shared by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on open and public databases. They included the raw genetic sequences of more than 800 samples collected at the Huanan market, on cages and carts, on the floors and walls of the stalls, and in the pipes and sewers.

The data allowed researchers to highlight the co-presence at this location of genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and certain wild animals, such as masked palm civets (wild canids similar to foxes, with a dark facial mask similar to that of raccoons), civets (small carnivorous mammals close to mongooses), raccoon dogs, and bamboo rats, that had previously been identified as possible intermediate hosts (between horseshoe bats, the reservoir of SARS-CoV-2-like coronaviruses, and humans) but still remain unconfirmed for SARS-CoV-2. These mammalian wildlife species, Débarre pointed out, were already involved in the emergence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in the early 2000s and considered as agents facilitating the transmission of the virus from animals to humans. Their work informs this open question, the authors wrote in the paper.

These animals were identified on the basis of their DNA and located in the south-west part of the market, which was also a hot spot where many samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The researchers combined metagenomic and phylogenetic approaches to recover genotypes of market animals and compared them with those from farms and other markets. “There is a particular stall where the virus and the animals were found,” Débarre added.

Since the data were based on environmental samples, it was not possible for the researchers to conclusively demonstrate that the animals were infected. But the discovery of virus samples located in the same place as the genetic material of these animals suggests that they were.