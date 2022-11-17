  • The recent salvo by a judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court lamenting the lack of knowledge of executive magistrates and a direction to the government to conduct training and refresher courses for them on basic concepts of criminal law has raised eyebrows.
  • Officers who get through the Union Public Service Commission examination and enter the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), have to go through rigorous training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.
  • After taking note of Article 50 of the Constitution, which provided for separation of powers of the judiciary and the executive, the new CrPC was enacted and many judicial powers were taken away from the executive magistrate.
  • Apart from the exercise of executive powers, revenue officers are also given the power of criminal prosecution under several enactments.
  • In the proposed new Labour Codes, vast powers have been delegated to the executive authorities.