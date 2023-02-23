  • Across the world, many countries are struggling with balance of payments difficulties. The shocks delivered by the COVID pandemic and the speculation-induced spike in fuel and food prices triggered by the war in Ukraine magnified chronic trade and current account deficits
  • The economic conditions in these countries have worsened, especially for the poor.
  • Even though it is known that the debt problems are not specific to less developed countries but affect all nations, little action has been taken to resolve them.
  • The IMF, the principal player in debt resolution negotiations, is part of the problem. Its policy prescriptions in situations of stress not only fail but contribute to worsening the situation in “assisted” countries even when it realises there is no option but to write off the debt. This is clear from the conditions it is imposing on Pakistan in ongoing negotiations.
  • The country is dealing with the COVID shock, the rise in the prices of food and fuel, and the fallout of last year’s devastating floods. Growth and exports have collapsed while import dependence has only increased.
  • Since late last year, Pakistan has been engaged in desperate efforts to win IMF support to release one more tranche of $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion loan programme that was launched in 2019. The release was held up because the IMF was not satisfied with Pakistan’s adherence to conditions set for the loan.
  • Past experience suggests that the IMF rarely turns its back on Pakistan, but the situation is a bit different today for the following reasons: (1) the country has less strategic importance to the US after the latter’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; (2) Pakistan’s proximity to China; (3) India is increasingly serving as the principal South Asian ally in the US effort to contain China ; and (4) the IMF, the US, and its allies do not want “their money” to be used to repay loans Pakistan owes China.
  • But for the IMF to push for austerity measures when Pakistan is in dire economic straits in return for meagre assistance that will ultimately not solve the country’s problems is brutal say the least.