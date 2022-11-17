  • The Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s unexpected choice for the Oscars.
  • It begins with the idea of cinema as a community-building exercise.
  • A highly provocative film, it follows the journey of a 9-year-old child, Samay (Bhavin Rabari) as he discovers his love for cinema.
  • Chhello Show takes makes viewers look at the medium and focusses their attention on the people behind the magic of the screen.