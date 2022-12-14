  • Centre amends PMLA, requires 15 more organisations to share information with ED.
  • PMLA already being used to raid members of the opposition.
  • Original law was restricted to laundering of money from identified “serious” or “heinous” offences.
  • In 2019, BJP-led NDA government amends law, making it more intrusive and harsher.
  • Amendments make arrest under the Act easy and bail difficult to obtain.
  • In 2014-2022 period, PMLA raids rose by around 27 times to 3,010, compared with 112 in the 2004-2014 period.