  • Kalamnuri, located in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, has a population of 24,700 according to the 2011 Census.
  • It has been given this name as it houses a shrine of a historically important Sufi saint, popularly known as Noori Baba.
  • Kalamnuri has a mixed religious population. It is not too far from Nanded, a place sacred for Sikhs and not too far either from the area where Basaveshwar preached a thousand years ago.
  • Kalamnuri appeared in the news because Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra walked through the town and made a night halt there.
  • The appeal of the yatra is not in what it says; it is in its ability to move the minds and hearts of millions without saying much.
  • It says exactly what the age-old harmony between different religious groups in Kalamnuri says to India: “Never mind if you do not acknowledge my presence, but I am timeless, and I am here to stay for as long as India is India.”