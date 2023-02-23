New books on the shelves

CIU
Criminals in Uniform
Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi
HarperCollins
Rs.399
A furore erupts across India when explosives are found in a vehicle parked outside the house of Asia’s richest man. The controversial head of Mumbai Police’s elite Crime Investigation Unit (CIU), who handles all high-profile cases, becomes the chief investigation officer of this case. Described as a book about the “complex web of deceit spun by men in Khaki” by Sanjay Singh.
Sivakami’s Vow
Paranjyothi’s Journey
Kalki
Translated by Nandini Vijayaraghavan
Ebury Press
Rs.299
This translation of Kalki’s Tamil classic tale is the first book in a four-volume series. A thriller set in 7th century India, it is a tale of war, betrayal, secret passages, guarded forts, passions and a Pallava emperor who will do anything to save his kingdom. With different characters across generations, this will appeal to readers who like history and adventure. The next in the series, The Siege of Kanchi, will be released in April 2023.
Tears of the Dragon
An Arjun Arora Mystery
Ankush Saikia
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
Rohit Vats was a pharmaceutical company executive who had recently returned home to Delhi from a work trip to China. Soon after, he turns up in a seedy part of Kolkata—dead. Was it a love affair gone wrong, geo-political intrigue, or corporate rivalry which led to Vats’ death? Detective Arjun Arora investigates while fighting his personal demons.
The Stomach that Chewed Hunger
Edited by Bama
Translated by Ahana Lakshmi
Zubaan
Rs.375
Jealous of the “success” of his hardworking farmhands, a rich farmer cuts off their access to land; a free gift won by a working-class family is appropriated by their rich employer; a teacher finds herself rendered speechless by the insidious ways in which caste operates around her. The 12 powerful stories in this volume are by Nachiyal Suganthi, Aranga Mallika, Bama, Amutha Arathi, Thenmozhi, among others.
A New History of India
From Its Origins to the Twenty-First Century
Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Shobita Punja & Toby Sinclair
Aleph Book Company
Rs.999
This overarching opus covers 4.5 billion years of Indian history. from the prehistoric times up to the 21st century, blending state-of-the-art pictures and maps with a text of depth, clarity, and rigorous scholarship.
Abid Hasan Safrani
Netaji’s Comrade-in-Arms
Compiled by Ismat Mehdi and Shehbaz Safrani
Orient BlackSwan
Rs.895
Abid Hasan Safrani was a member of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army and the man who coined the slogan “Jai Hind”. This book, compiled from Safrani’s notebooks by his niece and nephew brings to life this unsung national hero even as it fills crucial gaps in the narration of India’s freedom struggle.
Dear Reader: A Writer’s Memoir
Sankar
Translated by Arunava Sinha
HarperCollins
Rs.499
First published in Bengali in 2015 as Eka Eka Ekashi, and now translated into English by Arunava Sinha as Dear Reader, Bangla writer Sankar’s memoir is a moving tribute to the writers who shaped his life, and a love letter to Calcutta and its people.
Politics of Hate
Religious Majoritarianism in South Asia
Edited by Farahnaz Ispahani
HarperCollins India
Rs. 499
In this timely study of the phenomenon of politically motivated religious and ethnic division, noted scholars discuss the role of the media and political leaders in deploying hatred for political advantage in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
