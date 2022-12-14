  • Emigration relieves domestic pressure “in the form of social discontent and civil unrest”.
  • Authors argue migration promotes liberal politics, enabling rise of forces against authoritarianism.
  • Owing to remittances, people feel self-contained and become difficult to appease.
  • Remittances strengthen fragile economy in developing countries by boosting consumption.
  • Support of diaspora was significant in Senegal’s transformation to more democratic rule.