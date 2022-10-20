  • After is the latest poetry collection of Vivek Narayanan
  • After is inspired by Valmiki’s  Ramayana
  • Narayanan teases out subcutaneous layers of meaning, psychological depth, and cultural commentary from Valmiki’s epic
  • Narayanan’s dominant mode here is a hip, hyper-literate, frequently ironic commentary on Valmiki’s epic tonality 
  • He connects the epic to events from the last decade, like the Shaheen Bagh protests
  • Not one of these interventions feels forced or gimmicky, simply because of the close attention Narayanan has for “the sound and the strategies of the original”