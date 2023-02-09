  • Ajit Baral translated Chuden Kabimo’s debut novel from Nepali ( Fatsung) to into English ( Song of the Soil).
  • The book follows a group of adolescents from Malbung village in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district who join the rebellion demanding a separate Gorkhaland with only a sketchy notion of what they are fighting for.
  • The book deromanticises the Darjeeling hills, known chiefly as a tourist spot, by presenting it in all its realities as a place where people have led lives of severe deprivation for decades.
  • The novel has also been translated into Bengali and Hindi ( Fatsung: Kahaani Mitti Ki, translated by Namrata Chaturvedi, will be published by Vani Prakashan in Delhi in February 2023).
  • Kabimo received the Yuva Sahitya Akademi Puraskar for his collection of short stories, 1986.
  • He is now working on his second novel: a story of the Nepali and Adivasi communities who toil in the tea estates of Darjeeling-Dooars.