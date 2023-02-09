  • Political manipulations and democracy breaches responsible for insurgency.
  • Insurgency not waning post-2019.
  • Before 2019, militants mainly targeted security forces and installations, not civilians.
  • Loss of special status disadvantages poor agrarian masses.
  • Govt altering land laws, giving businesses and mining projects to outsiders with deep pockets.
  • Change in special status have deepened fears of demographic change.
  • Kashmiri Pandits’ vulnerability has increased.
  • Modi government likely to use Kashmir narrative for further communal polarisation.