  • Raman Shresta’s family founded Rachna Books and Publications in 1979 in Gangtok. The shop closed in the late 1980s, but Shresta restarted it in 2001.
  • It is located in the cultural hub of Gangtok and draws tourists and local people alike. One can gather to discuss ideas over coffee in Rachna’s popular Café Fiction, and tourists can spend a few days above the bookshop in its Bookman’s Bed and Breakfast.
  • Over the last few decades, Rachna has published several books in English and in the Nepali and Newari languages (under a different imprint).
  • In 2021, Rachna published the English translation ( Song of the Soil) of Chuden Kabimo’s debut Nepali ( Fatsung) novel. Hill universities included the book in the reading list of some of their courses.
  • In 2022, the book was shortlisted for the JCB Prize for Literature.
  • One of Rachna’s most prestigious projects is in partnership with The Eastern Himalaya series. The first book in the series, Gender, Sexual/Other Identities in the Eastern Himalaya, came out in July 2022.