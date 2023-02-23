  • Dattatreya Ramachandra Bendre (1896-1981) is one of the makers of modern Kannada literary culture.
  • A substantial section of Bendre’s poetry in translation has not come out because of the belief that Bendre is untranslatable.
  • Ajjamapur’s anthology consists of 26 poems, some of which have already been translated by one or the other translators of Bendre.
  • What strikes us here is Ajjampur’s confidence in taking liberties with the source text.
  • He is bold enough to ignore certain words and confident enough to substitute and add new words.