  • Sahitya Akademi Award winner Aruna Chakravarti’s retelling of the Bhawal sanyasi case is a mixture of fact and fiction.
  • It is a real-life story about an heir of the Bhawal zamindari estate (in what is now Bangladesh) who is believed to be dead (1909) until a mendicant doppelganger turns up (1921) to claim his inheritance.
  • The bare bones of the narrative follow the historian Partha Chatterjee’s book on the case, A Princely Impostor? (2002).
  • The writer weaves fiction into the narrative in trying to recreate the “voices” of the characters, flesh out the narrative, and build up an atmosphere.