  • The numerous books and articles on the pandemic to date have covered one set of factors or outcomes.
  • Jayati Ghosh’s The Making of a Catastrophe provides the reader with an evaluation of the fallout over several sectors of the economy and the efficacy of policies undertaken by the government in the wake of the pandemic.
  • The book says growth in the Indian economy had slowed down from what it was a decade ago even before the pandemic and that the first wave caught the system completely off-guard.
  • The book says the late introduction of vaccines really hurt India.
  • During the devastating second wave, the already tired health care system largely gave way.
  • The main economic fallout of the pandemic as explained by Ghosh was a slowdown both in industrial output and employment
  • The last chapter offers some policy prescriptions.