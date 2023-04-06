Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 8 Stories

Three years since the COVID-19 lockdown

A clutch of stories that Frontline carried, investigating the impact of the pandemic. 

Published : Apr 06, 2023 12:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Food being served to migrant workers stuck at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur because of the complete lockdown, in New Delhi on March 27, 2020.

Food being served to migrant workers stuck at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur because of the complete lockdown, in New Delhi on March 27, 2020. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

This fortnight, India commemorates its third anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown. The pandemic hit India hard, with the first case reported in January 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The lockdown had significant economic and social consequences, particularly for the poor and marginalised. Many businesses had to shut down, and millions of people lost their jobs.

The lockdown also had an impact on education, with schools and colleges closed for extended periods. The healthcare system in India was stretched to the limit, with shortages of essential medical supplies. India has made significant progress in its fight against the pandemic, with the development and administration of several highly effective vaccines. The number of daily new cases has decreased significantly from the peak of the second wave. The pandemic has had far-reaching and long-lasting impacts on the country, and it is important to acknowledge the successes and progress that have been made.

Here is a clutch of stories that Frontline carried, investigating the impact of the pandemic.

A doctor examines a tuberculosis patient in Guwahati on March 24, 2018.

How COVID-19 has hit India’s fight against TB

Ismat Ara
book cover of The Making of a Catastrophe

Pandemic in perspective

Sujoy Chakravarty
A video grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on May 12.

Rumblings of discontent

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan
A choked road in the old City Chowk area of Prayagraj after the government eased lockdown restrictions on June 1.

Short on action

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan
Migrant workers leaving Ahmedabad on foot during the nationwide lockdown, on May 9, 2020.

Migrant labourers: Tunnel-visioned relief from govt

Shubham Kaushal ,Maansi Parpiani
Migrant workers from Bihar walking back home from Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on May 13, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the economy and livelihoods, leading to greater inequality.

Engineered setback: Government's COVID response aggravates economic crisis

C.P. Chandrasekhar
Migrant workers walking towards their native villages from Kasara in Maharashtra, on May 8, 2020.

Vulnerable groups caught between two worlds amid lockdowns

Prof. Joe Thomas,Prof. Joske G.F. Bunders-Aelen,Emma Emily de Wit,Nupur Kulkarni ,R.K. Radhakrishnan
Food being served to migrant workers stuck at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur because of the complete lockdown, in New Delhi on March 27, 2020.

Government’s ad hoc response to the migrant crisis did not take into account the reality of their lives

Shashi Ratnaker Singh , Ramesh Sharma
