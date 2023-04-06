Three years since the COVID-19 lockdown

Published : Apr 06, 2023 12:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

This fortnight, India commemorates its third anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown. The pandemic hit India hard, with the first case reported in January 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The lockdown had significant economic and social consequences, particularly for the poor and marginalised. Many businesses had to shut down, and millions of people lost their jobs.

The lockdown also had an impact on education, with schools and colleges closed for extended periods. The healthcare system in India was stretched to the limit, with shortages of essential medical supplies. India has made significant progress in its fight against the pandemic, with the development and administration of several highly effective vaccines. The number of daily new cases has decreased significantly from the peak of the second wave. The pandemic has had far-reaching and long-lasting impacts on the country, and it is important to acknowledge the successes and progress that have been made.

Here is a clutch of stories that Frontline carried, investigating the impact of the pandemic.