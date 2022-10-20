  • This doorstop by J.K Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith is beyond unputdownable simply because you have to keep resting your wrists.
  • The plot involves a trending animation series, its creators and a hugely popular online game based on the series that is controlled by two anonymous fans.
  • Rowling’s deep dive into the dark and poisonous online world makes this a detailed and convincing narrative.
  • Where this mystery suffers is in another area—the amount of time it takes to reach its destination.