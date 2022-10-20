  • Maryam and Zahra have been best friends since their nursery days at Karachi’s most prestigious school.
  • Their friendship endures all the ups-and-downs to stay strong even when their interests diverge in their adult lives.
  • The two friends work in London. Shamsie paints a picture of a warm, safe world of solid relationships, success, and fulfilment, lived in spacious London houses and flats.
  • Into this satisfactory universe, an unsavoury duo of men from their teenage years suddenly reappear, and Zahra and Maryam’s different responses to this development force them to confront all the unresolved issues of their past.
  • In  Best of Friends, Shamsie is asking, how much can we forgive? Do all sins have long shadows?