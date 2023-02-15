  • Salman Rushdie’s latest novel, Victory City, is a long and lively string of stories that intersect between the real and the imagined, traverse between the miraculous and the mundane.
  • With a scaffolding of historical events, it is also a book about a book.
  • The narrative is linear, which is something of a departure from many of Rushdie’s other novels.
  • Thematically,  Victory City covers familiar territory, issues that have engaged Rushdie in both his fictional and non-fictional work.
  • Above all, this is a book about the indestructible power of storytelling.