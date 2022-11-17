  • The transformation of a mortal human into a theyyam deity—pantheistic deities typically presiding over a sacred grove ( kaavu), a village, or a people—is slow and conspicuous.
  • The Mavilan tribe is believed to be one of the first to have performed theyyam in the early days of the ritualistic trance dance of northern Kerala.
  • While theyyam has been subversively empowering for backward communities, for the Mavilans and the Nalkathayas, another community that performs theyyam, the discrimination has only got worse.