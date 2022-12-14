  • Postage stamps can be divided into two broad categories: definitive and commemorative.
  • Definitive stamps are issued in large numbers for regular use over an extended period until a new definitive series is issued.
  • Commemorative stamps honour personalities, events, and institutions but unlike definitives are printed only once.
  • Over the past 75 years, the Department of Posts has issued more than 3,000 commemoratives and 176 definitives.
  • The Jawaharlal Nehru government issued 121 commemorative stamps and 48 definitive stamps in 17 years. The definitive series stamps focussed on India’s shared heritage and developmental aspirations.
  • The short-lived Lal Bahadur Shastri government issued 21 commemorative and two definitive stamps.
  • Under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the larger commemorative series had more personalities and communities, and this became the new normal: a growing number of commemorative stamps dominated by personalities, a limited definitive series, and a special definitive series on personalities.
  • Subsequent governments did not alter this arrangement, merely changing the faces and themes that featured on stamps.
  • When the Janata government came to power in 1977, it commemorated the leaders of its constituents, including the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s Deendayal Upadhaya and S.P. Mookerjee.
  • The A.B. Vajpayee government, too, did not touch the nature of philatelic output except for accommodating newer figures.
  • The Manmohan Singh government introduced a major shift when it released a new definitive series entitled Builders of Modern India in 2008-09 and a special definitive stamp on Gandhi. This was the first definitive series in India comprising only personalities, i
  • The Narendra Modi government followed the precedent set by the previous government, with both its commemorative and definitive stamp series featured personalities.
  • The turn to featuring personalities in stamps in the mid-1960s eventually transformed them from a space where the government communicated its policy choices in advance and advertised possible future policies to one where it commemorated past achievements while quietly omitting mention of failed initiatives.