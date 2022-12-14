  • Museums in India have not changed much from when they were first established some two centuries ago. 
  • This can attributed to the following factors: there is still a traditional approach to museums; there has been complete indifference on the part of government towards museums; and little attention has been paid to questions of conservation, curatorial and collection research, or exhibitions and educational services.
  • By the late 20th century, all large museums in Europe and America had incorporated changes in their policies.
  • However, neither India’s primary museums that showcase much of the nation’s heritage nor its State-level or regional museums have changed their basic approach or adopted modern museum practices. This is both due to a lack of practical experience and the absence of a clear vision.
  • Museums will need to get creative and innovative to remain relevant.
  • While in the past, mapping, collecting, and preserving cultural evidence were of major importance, today museums are required to connect with society and represent the people they serve. They are no longer seen as mere repositories of antiquities but are considered cultural and social spaces, centres for education, and civic spaces for social interaction.
  • The CSMVS is one of the few museums in the country that invests about 35 per cent of its annual budget on education and art conservation and has become an active space for social and academic learning.