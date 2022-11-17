  • Dalhousie Square is a heritage area in the heart of Kolkata.
  • Writers’ Buildings, made by the British for the junior clerks or “writers” of the East India Company, was the administrative seat of West Bengal till recently.
  • Writers’ is being renovated at present in a project that was announced in 2013.
  • The entire Dalhousie Square area is also undergoing an upheaval as it joins Kolkata’s expanding Metro network.
  • The Public Works Department’s work at Writers’ has progressed under wraps at a snail’s pace in the past nine years.
  • Other heritage buildings in the area are also falling apart.