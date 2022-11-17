  • Kantara turns around a symbolic three-way conflict between the secular state (represented by the unbelieving forest officer), the faithful majority (the descendants of a tribe), and the transitional remnant of the old order (the extractive landlord who nonetheless abides by community rules).
  • Critics and commentators have connected  Kantara’s triumph to its “rooted” storytelling, one that is bound to a particular place, its culture, and its people.
  • Kantara’s forceful marriage of mainstream moviemaking tropes and vivid mythical elements plays an important role in cementing its reputation.
  • The fulgurant popularity of Kantara cannot be explained without taking into account the domestication of mainstream south Indian cinema, the country’s telecom boom that turned every smartphone user into a target of digital marketing, and often the culture wars that turn these works into ideological footballs to be kicked around.
  • Kantara proves more interesting as a symptom of our times.