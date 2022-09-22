  • A new book on the legendary Bengali film director and actor Sushil Majumdar, titled Action: Sushil Majumdar, is compiled and edited by Majumdar’s grandson, Sanjay Mishra.
  • Sanjay Mishra is also producing a documentary film on Majumdar’s life and work, titled The Doyen’s Journey through Time.
  • The film, directed by Indranil Sarkar, is slated for release in November.