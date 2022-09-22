Lights, camera, right turn

Boycott calls and ultra-nationalist films show the project of weaponising Bollywood is complete.

It has been a journey 30 years in the making, one that began with the first pan-Indian hit from south India— Roja, around the time the BJP’s Ram mandir movement was reaching a crescendo.

The film, with its black-and-white take on patriotism and nationalism, was the precursor to the wave of Hindi films that toyed with the theme of muscular hypernationalism set against various backdrops—historical, Partition, or terrorism. Now, in the BJP’s second consecutive term, Bollywood is going all out to serve the Hindutva cause.

Beginning with the disappearance of Urdu titles in the opening credits, to portrayals that were covertly or blatantly Islamophobic, Bollywood has steadily been playing into the hands of the right-wing seeking to polarise filmmakers and filmgoers along religious lines.

The latest weapon in the hands of the Hindutva fringe is the boycott call, which gained momentum on social media targeting Muslim actors or others deemed anti-Hindu and successfully derailed a few films. Going beyond the impact of such calls, it is an ominous sign of the times that cinema is now firmly in the grip of the political right.