  • Many vested interests have tried to use Telugu cinema in the campaign against Bollywood.
  • For Telugu cinema, the economic benefits of promotion by right-wing handles are difficult to quantify.
  • The stage is also now set for attacks on Telugu films and personalities.
  • Theatrical viewing in the Telugu States has not reached pre-pandemic levels.
  • For Telugu cinema, dubbing and digital distribution and exhibition have opened new markets.
  • The film star was at the heart of the makeover of Hindi movies into cool symbols of cultural nationalism.
  • Several major Telugu film stars have a transmedia presence augmented by professionally managed social media accounts.