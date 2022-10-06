  • Pharma marketing is governed by the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), which is voluntary and has been in force since 2015. 
  • The demand for a statutory code for the marketing practices of pharmaceuticals resurfaced with the Central Board of Direct Taxes raids on a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical group. The group was reportedly using unethical practices to promote its brands. 
  • The Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI) has been demanding that it be made a legal requirement.
  • On September 12, the Department of Pharmaceuticals issued an office memorandum announcing the constitution of a five-member High-Level Committee “to consider various issues pertaining to the UCPMP and examine the requirement for a legally enforceable mechanism for regulating marketing practices by pharma companies”.