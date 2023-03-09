  • The Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Villupuram, a home for persons with mentally illness, was shut recently after serious allegations of sexual assault, human trafficking, and drugging of its inmates surfaced.
  • The ashram had been operating without a licence for 17 years.
  • A habeas corpus petition filed in the High Court prompted an investigation into the ashram by the Villupuram district’s revenue, police, and health departments. They discovered shocking information.
  • The officials rescued 166 inmates, including 45 women and a few minors, from the ashram and its two branches.