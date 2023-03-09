  • Telangana’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme was launched in 2018 in an atmosphere of agrarian distress, low incomes, and uncertainty.
  • The Rythu Bandhu or Agricultural Investment Support Scheme is the State’s flagship direct benefit transfer programme, which provides Rs.5,000 an acre as assistance to all landowning farmers for each crop season.
  • In 2018, there were nearly 50.25 lakh beneficiaries and in the latest round of disbursal, nearly 70.54 lakh farmers received investment support.
  • One of the principal objections to the scheme has been its exclusion of tenant farmers and the inclusion of absentee landlords or non-cultivating landowners.
  • “Nobody is questioning the motive behind giving money to people who are marginal and small farmers,” said Kiran Vissa, co-founder of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, a farmers’ rights organisation working in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “It is only questionable when public money is given to the landlords.
  • Even though there were expectations that there would be some trickle-down from Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries to the landless workers, a recent working paper established that there was no effect on landless agricultural labourers.