Statins can be used to prevent cardiovascular disease in adults

In India, early age of onset, rapid progression, and high mortality rates are causes of concern.

On the basis of trials, the US Preventive Services Task Force recently came out with its assessment of and recommendations on the use of statins for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in adults. The recommendations may be important in the Indian context as well.

In India in 2016, according to a 2020 research report, CVD contributed to 28.1 per cent of total deaths and 14.1 per cent of total disability-adjusted life years compared with 15.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively in 1990. The rates of CVD also varied markedly among States, with the highest rates in Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, which also have the highest prevalence of raised cholesterol levels and blood pressure, the report noted. It also said that in India, particular causes of concern in CVD are early age of onset, rapid progression, and high mortality rates.