Detecting dementia through brain patterns

AN analysis of 49,482 brain scans has revealed five dominant patterns of wasting, or atrophy, of regions in the brain that can be linked to ageing and neurodegenerative diseases. This international study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Christos Davatzikos, a biomedical-imaging specialist at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the paper on the work that was published in Nature Medicine.

The brain anatomy changes with ageing and disease and these changes can be seen in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, with some areas shrivelling or undergoing structural alterations. But the changes are subtle. “The human eye is not able to perceive patterns of systematic brain changes,” said Davatzikos.

Earlier studies showed that machine-learning methods can extract the subtle fingerprints of ageing from MRI data, but their scope was limited and often included data from a small sample. To identify broader patterns, Davatzikos’ team enlarged the scope of its study, which took roughly eight years to complete. The researchers used a deep-learning method called Surreal-GAN developed by Zhijian Yang, the first author of the study. The algorithm was trained on brain MRIs of 1,150 healthy people aged 20-49 and 8,992 older adults, including many with cognitive decline. The algorithm so trained could recognise recurring features of ageing brains. This enabled the creation of an internal model of brain structures that change at the same time and those that tend to change independently.

The model was applied to MRI scans from 49,482 people participating in different ageing and neurological health studies. This analysis yielded patterns of brain atrophy that linked different age-related brain degeneration to combinations of five dominant patterns. There was, though, some variability between individuals with the same condition.

Dementia and its precursor, mild cognitive impairment, for example, had links to three of the five patterns. The researchers also found evidence that the patterns they identified could reveal the likelihood of more future brain degeneration. “If you want to predict progression from cognitively normal status to mild cognitive impairment, one [pattern] was the most predictive by far,” said Davatzikos. “At later stages, the addition of a second enriches your prediction, which makes sense because this kind of captures the propagation of the pathology.” The team also identified patterns linked to diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. One combination of three patterns was highly predictive of mortality. The authors also found associations between certain patterns and disease risk factors such as alcohol intake and smoking and various genetic and blood-based markers.