The deep sea’s dark secret: Oxygen from stone

AN international team of researchers has discovered that metallic minerals on the deep-ocean floor produce oxygen. The surprising discovery challenges the long-held assumption that only photosynthetic organisms, such as plants and algae, generate the earth’s oxygen. Now it appears that oxygen can also be produced on the sea-floor, about 4,000 m below the ocean surface where no light can penetrate, to support the oxygen-breathing (aerobic) sea life living in complete darkness. The oxygen so produced is termed “dark oxygen”.

The study was recently published in Nature Geoscience.

Andrew Sweetman of the Scottish Association for Marine Science made this discovery while sampling the seabed of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a mountainous submarine ridge along the sea-floor that extends nearly 7,200 km along the north-east quadrant of the Pacific Ocean.

“When we first got this data, we thought the sensors were faulty because every study ever done in the deep-sea has only seen oxygen being consumed rather than produced,” Sweetman said. “We would come home and recalibrate the sensors, but over the course of 10 years, these strange oxygen readings kept showing up. We decided to take a back-up method that worked differently to the optode sensors we were using. When both methods came back with the same result, we knew we were onto something ground-breaking and unthought-of.”

“[O]ur understanding has been that Earth’s oxygen supply began with photosynthetic organisms,” he said. “But we now know that there is oxygen produced in the deep sea, where there is no light. I think we, therefore, need to revisit questions like: Where could aerobic life have begun?”

Polymetallic nodules, natural mineral deposits that form on the ocean floor, sit at the heart of the discovery. The nodules are a mix of various minerals of sizes anywhere between tiny particles and an average potato. “The polymetallic nodules [natural mineral deposits that form on the ocean floor] that produce this oxygen contain metals like cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, and manganese, which are all critical elements used in batteries,” said Franz Geiger of Northwestern University, Illinois, who co-authored the study. “Several large-scale mining companies now aim to extract these precious elements from the sea-floor at depths of 3,000-6,000 m below the surface. We need to rethink how to mine these materials so that we do not deplete the oxygen source for deep-sea life.”

In his previous work, Geiger had found that rust can generate electricity when combined with salt water. The researchers wondered if the deep-seabed polymetallic nodules generated enough electricity to produce oxygen by seawater electrolysis. To investigate this hypothesis, Sweetman shipped several pounds of such nodules to Geiger’s laboratory. They found that just 1.5 volts, which is what a typical AA battery generates, is enough to split seawater. Amazingly, the team recorded voltages of up to 0.95 V on the surface of single nodules. And when multiple nodules clustered together, the voltage could be much more significant, just like when batteries are connected in a series.

“It appears that we discovered a natural ‘geobattery’,” Geiger said. “These geobatteries are the basis for a possible explanation of the ocean’s dark oxygen production.”