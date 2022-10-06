  • This year is the 200th anniversary of Gregor Mendel, who is considered the father of genetics.
  • Between 1856 and 1864, Mendel undertook a series of hybridisation experiments on the pea plant, making tens of thousands of observations to find out how certain characteristics were passed on from parents to offspring.
  • In 1865, he presented his seminal paper, “Experiments in Plant Hybridization”, to the Society for the Study of the Natural Sciences in Brünn.
  • The significance of his work was not understood. Mendel was too far ahead of his time.
  • in 1900, three botanists—Hugo de Vries (Holland), Carl Correns (Germany), and Erich von Tschermak (Austria)—independently confirmed Mendel’s work. Mendel became a hero.
  • But not in his lifetime: He died on January 6, 1884, from congestive heart and kidney failure.