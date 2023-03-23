Yatra fever takes over in Telangana as election season heats up

Political pundits suggest that the fight is only for second place behind the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

It is raining political meetings in Telangana. There are the street corner meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several simultaneous Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatras from Congress leaders, the Jana Chaitanya Yatra of the CPI(M), Intintiki of the CPI, the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Bahujan Rajyadhikara Yatra , the Telugu Desam Party’s Inti Intiki, and so on.

As this is an Assembly election year in Telangana, the opposition political parties are intensifying their public outreach programmes. The rhetoric and the routines have not thrown up surprises yet.

The speeches of Bandi Sanjay, the BJP’s Telangana president, are getting more and more incendiary by the day. In just the past few weeks, he spoke about bulldozing houses in line with the party’s Uttar Pradesh approach and demolishing the domes of the yet-to-be-inaugurated Telangana secretariat as he believes it is a remnant of “the culture of the Nizam regime”. These are just a few of several such inciting remarks he has made.

The Congress’s A. Revanth Reddy has been urging people to vote the party back into power and consider the failures of both the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Runner-up race

The upcoming Telangana Assembly election seems predictable to even an outsider. The BRS currently enjoys a majority in the Assembly and is expected to return to power—the race is now to decide which party will get the second-highest share in the Assembly election. The BJP presently enjoys an edge over the Congress, which continues to try to evoke the sentimentality of its past.

“An advantage BJP will have over Congress in the coming months is the media sway and the campaigning by central leaders,” Telakapalli Ravi, a political analyst and writer from Telangana, told Frontline.

Analysts say that the BJP is stronger than the Congress but it will not be such a smooth ride for the saffron party either. Telangana is said to be the first state in India where the BJP street corner meetings did not work as anticipated.

Some meetings were cancelled without notice, several had just the cadre gathered, and the party eventually had to extend the date to meet its target of 11,000 meetings.

The internal conflicts within the BJP and the Congress have surfaced and have appeared more frequently in the media recently. Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy, the men at the helm of affairs in the BJP and the Congress respectively, share a commonality—they had fallouts with their party members.

“In BJP, the organisational incoherence and egoistic outbursts of Bandi Sanjay could prove harmful to the party in the long run. A section of the media over projected him,” Ravi said.

The resistance towards Sanjay within the party is growing.

Recently, the BJP’s Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and senior BJP leader Perala Chandrasekhar Rao criticised Sanjay in media interviews for his remarks on BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. The senior leadership at the Centre has pulled up the leaders for going public with their discontent.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has engaged in a poster war against the BJP with a memorable election advert. | Photo Credit: Source: Twitter

Analysts believe that at this point in preparation for the Assembly election, parties such as the BJP and the Congress could benefit from spending time with their cadre and resolving the disharmony within their parties before they launch more public-facing programmes.

For the Congress, the parallel yatras by senior leaders have left even their members confused and, at times, disappointed. A former MLA’s yatra was terminated after a day, and that raised a lot of questions about party coordination and who it would choose to prioritise in the elections.

“Will Congress be a close second or a distant third in terms of vote share will depend on its leadership choices in the coming months,” a Congress leader said.

The Congress has retained five MLAs in Telangana and the BJP has three. Both parties are intensifying their outreach across all 119 constituencies as of now.

BRS meeting turnouts

Sources say that a section of the BRS leadership was concerned about a few street corner meeting turnouts and agreed that the BJP’s presence in a few pockets had caused a little caution. However, to a large extent, BRS leaders and their cadre seem unperturbed by the BJP and the Congress.

“In a way, we are happy that they get to see the development going on in Telangana and how the state has progressed since the formation of the State,” BRS MLC Dande Vittal told Frontline.

“As far as BRS is concerned, we know what we have done,” Vittal reiterated. “Since the formation of Telangana, we have prioritised welfare. From the birth of a child to the demise of an older person, we have created a support system with our welfare schemes. The people of Telangana are wise enough.”

One of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s posters that uses the 2016 demonetisation to slam the saffron party. | Photo Credit: Source: Twitter

BRS has a series of events lined up: the inauguration of the B.R. Ambedkar Statue on April 14 and the new Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on April 30. The Telangana Martyrs Museum, located next to the secretariat, will be inaugurated on June 1. The party has also formed district-level teams to amplify awareness about BRS schemes among the public.

The BRS leadership has also been busy with expansion efforts after rechristening the party as a national party. At the state level, the welfare schemes and developmental works should be enough for the party to be secure in the Assembly elections. The BRS seems inclined to counter the Hindutva agenda and the perception-building attempts that say that only the BJP will work to preserve the interests of Hindus.

In February, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced the development of the Kondagattu Temple in the Jagtial district and stated that the government was willing to spend up to Rs.1,000 crore on the project.

The ruling BRS has had a couple of hiccups in the past few weeks because of the Enforcement Directorate case against MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and the more recent Telangana State Public Service Commission exam paper leak.

The focus of communists

The communist parties in Telangana, much like elsewhere in the country, continue to focus on being a part of the anti-BJP forces.

CPI Telangana State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao spoke to Frontline and dodged a question about a possible alliance with the BRS or other parties in Telangana. Sambasiva Rao instead discussed the decision of the CPI and the CPI(M) not to part ways like in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

In 2014, the CPI won in one constituency—Ravindra Kumar Ramavath from Devarakonda. In 2018, Ramavath defected and won the Devarakonda seat as a TRS MLA. The CPI(M) also had won from one constituency in 2014. Neither party won any seats in the 2018 election in Telangana. In the 2022 byelection held in the Munugode Constituency of Telangana, both the CPI and the CPI(M) had aligned with the BRS to “defeat BJP”.

The CPI and CPI(M) have announced yatras and programmes for the next few months. The CPI(M) plans to organise a statewide Jana Chaitanya Yatra between March 17 and March 29 to create awareness against the communal politics of the BJP and the RSS. “The priority is to highlight the economic failures of the Central government and the communal politics,” S. Veeraiah, CPI(M) state secretariat member, told Frontline.

Following the call by the national party “BJP Hatao, Desh ko Bachao”, Telangana’s CPI will work on Intintiki CPI, which will start on the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. For a month, the programme will continue in all the Assembly constituencies of Telangana. The parties have not kept high expectations regarding the yatras and have mentioned that these will be on par with “party strength”.

When asked if they would be critical of the failures of the BRS, Sambasiva Rao told Frontline that the CPI would look into “what extent BRS has fulfilled its poll promises”.

The parties are yet to announce their tie-ups for the 2023 Assembly election. For 2023, Sambasiva Rao stressed that the CPI and the CPI(M) had decided to put forth a “united front” under any circumstance. Their cadre and pull in some pockets of Telangana is why their support could prove helpful to the BRS. The Left is hoping for a “respectable” deal. Most analysts translate this as an attempt by the communist parties to get some seat allocations from the BRS.

Attempt to unite Bahujans

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) started a Bahujan Rajyadhikara Yatra almost a year ago from Jangaon in Telangana in March 2022. It is ongoing. The BSP members led by R.S. Praveen Kumar have been taking the party’s ideology to the people in villages and talking about taking back the power as Bahujans . Kumar, an IPS officer, retired voluntarily in 2021 to join the BSP in Telangana.

The yatra has worked well for the BSP, being cost-effective and providing reach in newer pockets. Speculations about alliances have persisted but party members have not confirmed anything.

During the Munugode byelection, the issues raised by the BSP did attract a section of the public to the meetings but did not translate into substantial vote gains. The Bahujan votes in Telangana are split across party lines, primarily between the BRS and the BJP.

The success of the BSP’s efforts in Telangana could be assessed by the vote share it manages to amass in the 2023 Assembly election. The BSP cadre are hopeful of at least one win. The party is planning to contest from all Assembly constituencies.

Staying relevant

While launching Inti Intiki at the end of February, Telangana’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “The party is in the hearts of the people.” The public outreach attempt involved Chandrababu talking about the development of Hyderabad and Telangana under the TDP’s rule.

Nostalgia has not helped the TDP much in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. In 2014, the TDP contested 72 seats and won 15. By 2018, the party could not survive defections and became a part of the grand alliance. It competed in 13 seats and won from two. In 2021, the TDP MLAs from Aswaraopeta and Sathupalli defected to the BRS (then TRS).

The cadre are doing door-to-door visits in some pockets of the state, but the effort is yet to evoke interest. The party is trying to hold on to the cadre who have not defected and is attempting to stay relevant in the state. Irrespective of the programme’s results, the TDP has stopped being an electorally consequential party in Telangana a while ago.

All parties involved in the 2018 Maha Kootami—the TDP, the Congress, the CPI, and the Telangana Jana Samithi —deeply regret it and want to distance themselves from even mentioning the grand alliance. The regret had, in fact, set in even before the election outcome. As the 2023 election moves closer, newer coalitions will shape up but analysts believe that Telangana will mostly have predictable alliances.

Setting an agenda

“What is the plan of Congress on how they want to help the people of Telangana? What is the BJP’s plan, and what have they done for the State till now?” asked Vittal from the BRS.

Currently, the agenda-setting from the opposition is somewhat muddled. While it is too early to see palpable tension or rousing speeches, the narratives seem stuck in the past.

The lack of agenda confounded analysts as well and they said that the opposition could benefit from hindsight. The BJP’s Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy of the Congress do not belong to the parties that could come to power in Telangana. Nobody expects either to win the Telangana election: not the people, not political analysts, not even the party cadre themselves. Not in 2023, at least. This freedom could become a strength for both parties in structuring their campaigns towards becoming the principal opposition in the state. For other parties, 2023 could be the opportunity to reconnect with their cadre and regain their loyal followers. As of now, much of the efforts across party lines seem to be lacking.