  • A maverick separatist leader like Amritpal Singh becomes so quickly popular because rural Punjab is desperately seeking a hero to deliver it from its present penury.
  • The labelling of Amritpal Singh’s escapades as an indication of a revival of the Khalistan falls in a pattern of all political unrest in the State being labelled thus.
  • Mafias dominate every revenue source, from sand to gravel to transport, in a Punjab that is fast becoming a desert. Once the country’s number one State, Punjab has now moved to a middling 16th position in GDP ranking.
  • If militancy plunged Punjab into a crisis, after militancy, politicians of all hues—traditionally Congress and Akali Dal, and now the new Aam Aadmi Party—have displayed apathy and unwillingness to untie Punjab’s knots and give it the healing it needs.