  • After two months of withdrawn silence, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has emerged, apparently recharged and energised
  • After a tense fight in the courts, the Sena won the right to hold its traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. The Shinde-led government will have to make do with the MMRDA grounds
  • In the aftermath of the BJP wave there was a rush of  sainiks joining the Shinde camp. Of late there has been a trickle of “returnees”
  • The MVA’s real opponent is not the State government but the BJP government at the Centre
  • The sarpanch election has showed that the real battle in Maharashtra is between the BJP and the NCP
  • The BJP has already singled out Pawar as the man behind the MVA and attempts are being made to include Pawar in ED investigations
  • The BJP’s plan is to make Thackeray a has-been