Published : Oct 18, 2024 19:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

Last week, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir wrapped up their Assembly elections. The BJP surprised everyone with a hat-trick victory in Haryana, while Kashmir made a statement on issues such as statehood by voting the INDIA bloc to power. Veteran journalist Saba Naqvi digs into the results for Frontline, spotlighting how the BJP, Congress, and local parties fared.

In this video, Naqvi unpacks the game plans each party used to woo voters. She sheds light on how caste still sways ballots and how parties juggle different social groups to win. Naqvi also tracks how these regions’ political sentiments are shifting. She zeroes in on the BJP’s hat-trick in Haryana and how the National Conference (NC)-Congress team scored in Kashmir but stumbled in Jammu. Naqvi ponders what these outcomes mean for the BJP’s standing across India. She also probes how Hindu nationalism continues to power the BJP’s moves in the Hindi belt.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.