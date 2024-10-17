Newsletters  |  Buy Print
How did the BJP win Haryana for a third time?

WATCH | How did the BJP win Haryana for a third time?
Senior journalist and Frontline columnist Saba Naqvi does a deep dive into the reasons behind the saffron party’s triumph in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. | Video Credit: Camera by Dipesh Arora; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Presentation by Saba Naqvi; Produced by Jinoy Jose P. 

Senior journalist and Frontline columnist Saba Naqvi does a deep dive into the reasons behind the saffron party’s triumph in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 15:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi
How did the BJP register a surprise victory in the Haryana Assembly election? In this edition of Insight Box, senior journalist and Frontline columnist Saba Naqvi does a deep dive into the reasons behind the saffron party’s triumph: a well-oiled election machine that saw both BJP and RSS cadres campaigning together on the ground, keeping the focus on the party’s State-level leadership, exploiting the fault lines in the Congress’ leadership, and more.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

Stories that help you connect the dots

Haryana and J&K elections: What’s the deal?

Election analyst Ashish Ranjan attributes social engineering to be the main factor for the BJP’s victory in Haryana and upstaging the Congress in J&K.
Saba Naqvi
October 17, 2024
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND — THE LEDE

More than just demographic dividend: Investigating India’s youth bulge

Peter Ronald deSouza
In the post-COVID era, most jobs other than agriculture are being created in the self-employed, labour, or gig areas, all casual work.
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND

Editor’s Note: How India squanders its demographic dividend

Vaishna Roy
