Published : Oct 17, 2024 15:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

How did the BJP register a surprise victory in the Haryana Assembly election? In this edition of Insight Box, senior journalist and Frontline columnist Saba Naqvi does a deep dive into the reasons behind the saffron party’s triumph: a well-oiled election machine that saw both BJP and RSS cadres campaigning together on the ground, keeping the focus on the party’s State-level leadership, exploiting the fault lines in the Congress’ leadership, and more.

