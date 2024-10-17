Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

This mandate is against New Delhi’s unilateral changes in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

LISTEN | Amit Baruah in conversation with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq says this election was a vote against the BJP and the policies of Narendra Modi’s government.  | Video Credit:  Interview by Amit Baruah; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Supervising producer: Jinoy Jose P.

The Hurriyat Conference Chairman says Article 370, Article 35A, statehood, land, etc. trumped the usual sadak, bijli, paani issues in this election.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 15:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Amit Baruah

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious head of Kashmiri Muslims, talks to Amit Baruah in this episode of the Frontline Conversations podcast at his home in Nigeen, Srinagar. After years of house arrest, he shares his views on Kashmir’s current situation and its future. The Mirwaiz discusses the recent elections in Kashmir, calling them a “consolidated ballot” against the changes made by New Delhi since 2019. He says people voted to show they reject these changes, not because they’re happy with the “Naya Kashmir” idea. He talks about how the BJP government’s actions have affected Kashmir.

The Mirwaiz believes that removing Article 370 hasn’t solved any problems. Instead, he thinks it has made the Kashmir issue more international, with China now involved because of Ladakh. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq compares the current BJP government with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time. He remembers Vajpayee’s efforts to solve the Kashmir issue “within the ambit of insaniyat” (humanity). The Mirwaiz sees the current government’s approach as very different, saying it wants to “finish the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).”

Amit Baruah is a senior journalist.

down-arrow-image

Stories that help you connect the dots

Haryana and J&K elections: What’s the deal?

Election analyst Ashish Ranjan attributes social engineering to be the main factor for the BJP’s victory in Haryana and upstaging the Congress in J&K.
Saba Naqvi
October 17, 2024
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND — THE LEDE

More than just demographic dividend: Investigating India’s youth bulge

Peter Ronald deSouza
In the post-COVID era, most jobs other than agriculture are being created in the self-employed, labour, or gig areas, all casual work.
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND

Editor’s Note: How India squanders its demographic dividend

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment