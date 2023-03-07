  • With the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the old accusation regarding the ruling BJP weaponising Central agencies to its advantage is doing the rounds again
  • There might be more to the animosity between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi than meets the eye
  • Observers suggest that the AAP is trying to overshadow the Congress as the principal opposition force
  • The suspicions about the AAP’s motives are stronger at this stage when the BJP is getting the jitters over the success of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • The AAP-BJP tussle in Delhi might be a fixed match engineered to take the attention away from the Congress