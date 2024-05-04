‘Congress has declined to such an extent that candidates have lost faith in the party’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Published : May 04, 2024 21:54 IST - 6 MINS READ

Four-term Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was replaced as Chief Minister by the younger and lesser-known Mohan Yadav after the BJP’s landslide victory in the 2023 Assembly election. Chouhan is now contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, a seat he has won four times, as have BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj. Known as “Mama” (maternal uncle) by his supporters, Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal is called “Mama Ka Ghar” (Uncle’s House). However, this time, he is likely to change house and move to Delhi once he wins the Lok Sabha election. In a candid conversation with Frontline, during his intense election campaign for the Parliamentary seat from his car, Chouhan spoke about his priorities, the status of the Opposition, and his views on how the 2024 election will pan out.

Excerpts:

Prime Minister Modi said you are being taken to the Centre for an important role. I see this election as a blessing from the people (janata ka aashirvad) and a kind gesture (kripa) from the party. I am okay with whatever responsibility the party has given me. I will discharge whatever responsibility the party has entrusted me with properly.

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh: ‘The very essence of democracy is at stake’

As we were chasing you, we met villagers on the way, and some of them said Shivraj Chouhan should be back as the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. I do not know who said what. I have fulfilled whatever responsibility the party has given me–first as an MLA, then as an MP, and then as the Chief Minister. Now, the party has again made me a candidate for the Parliamentary polls. So, what is on my mind is how to be an ideal Parliamentarian and also try to develop my area as an ideal one.

How do you see the 2024 Lok Sabha election panning out? A hat-trick victory for the NDA? This is the miracle of Modiji. People look at Modi ji with deep regard (shraddha), and more than shraddha, they look at him with devotion (bhakti). This time, it is not us but the people who are saying “400 paar” (over 400 seats for the BJP). The BJP alone will cross 370, and the NDA will cross 400. The atmosphere all around is infused by the BJP and Modi. Even in Madhya Pradesh, it is Modi who is in the heart of MP.

How do you look at the impact of the INDIA bloc and the Congress’ manifesto? There is no impact. No one is taking this seriously. The opposition should tell who their PM candidate is. When people buy even vegetables and earthen pots after weighing all choices, they will definitely want to weigh options before voting for the next Prime Minister. The Opposition does not have a PM candidate, leadership, direction, or policy.

The Indore incident (in which the Congress nominee for the Lok Sabha election backed out of the contest at the last moment and joined the BJP) has evoked sharp criticism in many quarters. There are questions over the survival of democracy if there are no elections with candidates being made to withdraw from contesting like this. This is something for the Congress to think about. The Congress has declined to such an extent that candidates have lost faith in the party. The fact that the Congress candidate joined the BJP is the peak of the Congress’s downfall.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is also contesting this Lok Sabha polls from his seat, Rajgarh. What are his chances? The BJP will emerge victorious there and will win the seat with a massive margin.

Two phases of elections have been completed, and we are entering the third phase. How do you stand now on your claim of winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh? This is not an effort or claim but a fact. The BJP is winning all 29 seats.

What about the Chhindwara seat? We are winning that with a massive majority.

How big a challenge caste is for the BJP? This election has seen the quota issue making a lot of noise. Will it dent the BJP’s prospects? I do not think this is happening. The Congress has just attempted to mislead. Modiji and the BJP have started the politics of performance, and people are voting for work. People are voting to fulfill Modiji’s commitment to a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

What impact do you see of the caste census pitch on electoral outcomes? I do not see this having any major impact.

Then why is Rahul Gandhi repeatedly talking about it, the OBC pitch? He has lost his cool. Since they have no other way out, they are resorting to dividing people.

Why should people vote for the BJP? On the issues of development and people’s welfare.

BJP leaders have been repeatedly raking up the issue of Ram Mandir in their election rallies. Do you think this is going to get you great support? This is not an election issue. This is a matter of faith and devotion. People are definitely hurt that the Congress, despite being invited to attend the consecration ceremony (Pran Prathishtha) of the Ram temple, declined to attend.

Is the BSP contesting a number of seats denting the Congress and helping the BJP? It is not a factor. Gradually, the BSP is on the path of extinction. Their vote percentage is declining.

What about the issue of youth unemployment? Nobody in the past has done the kind of work Modiji, the BJP, and the NDA government have done in the field of employment. 10 lakh people have been given appointment letters. New jobs have been generated in the private sector. Jobs have also increased due to investment. The plan of self-employment has also given its benefits. But this [employment] is an issue on which there is a need for constant work, and Modiji is maintaining his focus on this.

Also Read | ‘We will bring the Tatas back to Singur’: Locket Chatterjee

The BJP’s victory in the last Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls is attributed to the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana. Now, there’s talk of a Lakhpati Behna Yojana. Factor number one is to make Modiji the Prime Minister. So, the impact is also of the works done by the government of Modiji. And yes, the schemes of women empowerment like Ladli Behna and others do make their impact.

The opposition has attempted to corner the Centre on the issue of electoral bonds. Do you think this is making an impact? This (electoral bonds) was brought with a clear intent to ensure transparency in political donations. This is not an issue for the people.