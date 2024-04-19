Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 11 Stories

Election 2024: Leaders speak

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha election kicks off, here is a collection of candid conversations with important political leaders across the nation.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 19:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
As people across 22 States/Union Territories voted in the first phase of the election, here is a compilation of interviews with several political leaders.

As people across 22 States/Union Territories voted in the first phase of the election, here is a compilation of interviews with several political leaders. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In India, elections are not merely political events but celebrations of the country’s vibrant democracy, where millions of citizens exercise their fundamental right to vote and influence the nation’s future. The Lok Sabha election is a closely watched affair, drawing widespread attention from national and international media, political analysts, and observers alike. Political parties and candidates spare no effort in their campaigns, crisscrossing the country to connect with voters and present their vision, policies, and promises. The election serves as a true test of India’s diversity, with candidates representing various political ideologies, regional aspirations, and socio-economic backgrounds vying for coveted seats. The electorate, comprising citizens from different religions, castes, and communities, unites to exercise their democratic rights, making the elections a unifying force that transcends divisions. 

The outcomes of this election have far-reaching implications not only for India but also for the global community, as the country’s economic and foreign policies are influenced by the elected government. The results are eagerly anticipated, and the transition of power, if necessary, is carried out smoothly, highlighting India’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. The first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election begins on April 19, covering 21 States, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Against this backdrop, Frontline presents a series of interviews with political leaders, analysts, and others on the Lok Sabha election, aiming to provide insights into the perspectives of those vying for leadership roles. In these interviews, political leaders discuss key issues and visions for the nation’s future. Each interview offers a unique opportunity to delve into the minds of prominent figures from across the political spectrum. From economic policies to social reforms, from foreign relations to domestic challenges, the leaders address a wide range of topics. The candid conversations reveal their strategies, aspirations, and plans for the country’s development. These 12 interviews also explore electoral bonds, the INDIA bloc, dynastic politics, BJP in South India, and the future of democracy, offering a comprehensive view of the 2024 election. With these discussions, we aim to provide voters with valuable insights to inform their decisions at the ballot box. 

Read on! 

Jitan Ram Manjhi tries his hands on a drum after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gaya
Frontline

Of Magadh, Manjhi, and Musahars

Anand Mishra
Jagadanand Singh, Bihar State president for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Frontline

‘The BJP is treating politics as a business’: Jagadanand Singh

Anand Mishra
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Frontline

‘BJP is the fountainhead of corruption’: Sitaram Yechury

T.K. Rajalakshmi
VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan talks about his alliance with OBC-dominated DMK.
Frontline

Political power is essential for a subaltern party: Thol. Thirumavalavan

Ilangovan Rajasekaran
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar.
Frontline

‘It’s Modi vs the masses in 2024’: Prakash Ambedkar

Amey Tirodkar
Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the DMK party will focus on social justice and inclusive development in the upcoming election.
Frontline

‘BJP can teach lessons to the entire world in corruption’: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

R.K. Radhakrishnan
Priyank Kharge, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, addresses a press conference in Kalaburagi on April 3.
Frontline

‘The BJP has not learnt its lesson’: Priyank Kharge

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed
Krishna Byre Gowda says a witch-hunting of the opposition is happening across the country while a carte blanche has been provided for BJP politicians to indulge in any malpractice. 
Frontline

‘Electoral democracy is not an even playing field in India today’: Krishna Byre Gowda

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed
Ladakh’s citizens face despair as talks in New Delhi fail to secure Sixth Schedule guarantees for protecting cultural identity.
Frontline

‘People are readying themselves to give BJP a befitting reply through ballot’: Leh’s Congress leader Tsering Namgyal

Anando Bhakto
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Frontline

‘We got nothing from the Centre’: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

T.K. Rajalakshmi
Dhruv Rathee says that more than any political party, his loyalty lies with his values of rationality, liberty, inclusivity, progress for the nation, and integrity.
Frontline

Dhruv Rathee: ‘No matter which party comes to power, I will keep questioning the government’

Abhinav Chakraborty
Propaganda — The Lede

Movie trailers: The unofficial manifestos of our time

Lawrence Liang
Propaganda

Editor’s Note: When cinema becomes a tool for propaganda

Vaishna Roy
